Band director gets prison time after he was caught in sexual contact with 8th grade girl in Muleshoe

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Muleshoe ISD Band Director for junior high and high school students, William Alan Shelly, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison. Back in April, Shelly accepted a plea agreement for enticement of a minor. Under the terms of the deal, Shelly faced between 10 years and life.

In the plea deal, Shelly admitted he sexually abused a girl in the 8th grade from January to early March of 2021.

“After confessing, Shelly wrote an apology letter to [the girl’s] parents and Shelly’s sister for his conduct,” court records said.

