4 officers shot and wounded, barricaded suspect in Levelland, SWAT on scene

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated frequently.

LEVELLAND, Texas –Four officers were shot and wounded in Levelland as part of a barricaded subject situation Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of 10th Street.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two officers were LCSO deputies, one was a Levelland Police Officer and one was a Hockley County Deputy.

Aerocare and an EMS unit from Lubbock were sent to Levelland.

A caller to the newsroom said someone in the home was shooting from inside the house at officers. We have photojournalists and reporters on the scene working to get more information.

The following is a statement from Covenant Health:

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Covenant Health Levelland earlier this afternoon. As a precaution, we locked down the hospital to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors. We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear. We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.

We are supporting our community and law enforcement officers in Levelland and are keeping the Levelland community and the injured officers in our prayers.