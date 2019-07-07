Bart Reagor has another business in mind, and it’s not cars

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bart Reagor spoke Sunday afternoon on KFYO radio during Carl Tepper’s PolitiFaith program.

Reagor did not address specific details about allegations of fraud raised last year by Ford Motor Company but did say he hopes the truth will come out and justice will be done. To this point, one person, former Reagor Dykes CFO Shane Smith, has been charged with a crime.

Number One Mission

During the interview, Reagor spoke about his faith in God and recited many Bible verses.

Reagor also said, “I’m not running away from anything, especially since I don’t have any reason to. As the Bible says, stand strong.”

When Tepper asked Reagor if he would stay in the car business, Reagor said, “Not really. I think I might want to do some ministry.”

But Reagor was clear he did not want to go to seminary because he does not like the idea of going back to school.

“Right now, my number one mission is to seek and receive absolute truth and justice from this situation. I think there’s a lot of people hiding that need to be revealed. Justice needs to be served,” Reagor said.

Working on Another Business

“My sons and I and a couple other guys, Joe [Landin] is actually involved — we’re working on another business,” Reagor said.

“We’re getting into a sports data analysis business,” Reagor said.

Sports data analysis — what’s that?

“The market for sports analytics is expected to reach almost $4 billion by 2022,” Forbes said in an online article in January.

Just the baseball players on the field in a major league baseball game generate a million data points – helping teams get the most out of their players. But up in the stands, sports analytics can help teams sell more beer and clear out parking lot congestion, according to Forbes.

“We’re not in the headquarters building anymore. We’ve rented another place,” Reagor said. “We’re working on a website right now, a web business that we’ll launch in the next few weeks.”

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be exciting,” Reagor said.