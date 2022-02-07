LUBBOCK, Texas — Two new attorneys, if approved by a federal judge, will represent Bart Reagor, according to federal court documents filed Friday. They were listed as John J. E. Markham II of Boston and Natalie Archer of Amarillo.

Archer will serve as “local counsel of record” with Markham.

“[Markham] served as a federal prosecutor for six years in San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston, where he was appointed Chief of the Major Frauds Section,” said the website for Markham Read Zerner LLC.

The website also said, “[Markham] taught a course in criminal litigation at the Harvard Law School as an adjunct faculty member (1986-89), taught criminal law and procedure as well as evidence at the University of Santa Clara Law School as a full-time professor (1989-1994), and was an instructor at the Attorney General’s Advocacy Institute at the Department of Justice (1986-1990).”

Reagor, the co-owner of Reagor Dykes Auto Group (RDAG), was convicted by a jury of making a false statement to a bank in mid-October. He was found not guilty of bank fraud.

More specifically, Reagor was accused of taking more than $1.76 million for personal use after the company took out a $10 million loan from IBC Bank. Reagor argued there was nothing wrong with taking the money.

RDAG filed for bankruptcy in August 2018. Ford Motor Credit Company said RDAG was the biggest case of fraud of its kind in U.S. history. Reagor was not charged with floor plan fraud or check kiting (a specific form of bank fraud), but many former employees were.

Although the company was based in Lubbock, the case was prosecuted in Amarillo.

Reagor will be sentenced March 10.

In an October 15 press release, federal prosecutors said, “Mr. Reagor … now faces up to 30 years in federal prison.”

Reagor’s current attorney, Dan Cogdell previously wrote in court records that a pre-sentence investigation seeks to hold Reagor responsible for his employees’ behavior.

“Mr. Reagor’s criminal exposure … [is] a range of 324 to 405 months’ imprisonment,” Cogdell wrote, which is between 27 years and 33.75 years.

As of Monday morning, a federal judge had not yet approved Markham’s application to join the case, but such approvals are rarely withheld.