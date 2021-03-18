Skip to content
Rep. Jodey Arrington issues statement on deadly standoff in Levelland
The shooter accused of killing a Lubbock officer; what we know about him
Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders holding candlelight vigil for Sgt. Bartlett Sunday
Governor Abbott issues statement on death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Sgt. Josh Bartlett
1 dead after 3 vehicles hit cyclist in North Lubbock County, DPS says
Bartlett - End of Watch
VIDEO: Drone footage from Thursday standoff in Levelland that killed one officer, injured others
Local support for family of Sgt. Joshua Bartlett and first responders
Rep. Jodey Arrington issues statement on deadly standoff in Levelland
The shooter accused of killing a Lubbock officer; what we know about him
Governor Abbott issues statement on death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Account established to assist family of Sergeant Josh Bartlett
Watch replay: press conference, officer shot and killed in Levelland
Standoff over, suspect arrested and identified after deadly shooting of officer
‘Deeply saddened’: Texas officials respond to death of Lubbock Sergeant
Local officials respond to death of Lubbock Sergeant
LCSO Sergeant Josh Bartlett killed in SWAT standoff in Levelland
4 officers shot, one dead, barricaded suspect in Levelland, SWAT on scene
News Highlights
Lubbock man prepares to file for bankruptcy after leaving a negative online review
Family mourning son’s death after he was assaulted in federal prison
Commercial real estate booming in Lubbock as national corporation sets up shop
Man intercepted, arrested by FBI admits driving to Lubbock for sex with very young girl
KAMC Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
KLBK Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
