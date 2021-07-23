Agencies across Texas and other states pay respects to Sgt. Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dozens of first responders from Texas and other states came to Lubbock to pay their respects to fallen Lubbock County Sergeant Joshua Bartlett.

Agencies attending the funeral included the Midlothian Sherriff’s Department, Moore County Sherriff, Oklahoma City Police, Garza County Constable, Plano Texas Police and Hobbs (NM) Police Department.

Abigail Thomas, a detective with the Grand Prairie Police Department, said she first learned of Bartlett’s death through social media.

“My first thought when I heard about it was, ‘I’m ready to go,'” said Thomas. “I’m ready to come support the City of Lubbock and their police department, and represent a fallen officer.”

Thomas said officers across the nation have a unique bond that can’t be broken.

“When one of our own is hurt or injured or killed, we are going to be there to support them no matter how far we have to drive, you’re going to be there to support for them no matter how far we have to drive,” said Thomas.

Skyler Barker, a sergeant with the Corpus Christi Police Department, said his department drove eight hours to the funeral and said that upon hearing from other officers who knew Bartlett, he left a legacy.

“Andy Warhol said, ‘The idea is not to live forever but to create something that will,'” said Barker. “I think that pays huge tribute to Sergeant Bartlett and being able to talk to some of his teammates in his department that he’s made that connection, and it’s going to be carried on for years and years.”

Tim Cox, an officer with the Abilene Police Department, said as he moved through the procession, passing different streets, he noticed how much Lubbock supported its first responders.

“It’s very encouraging to see the amount of people with flags, waving, just the support,” said Cox. “It’s very refreshing and that’s what our community needs, that’s what our country needs.”