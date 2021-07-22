Funeral preparation takes place for Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sergeant Josh Bartlett will be laid to rest Friday, and a celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Church.

A procession will follow to the Rest Haven cemetery. The Bartlett family asked those who wish to honor Sgt. Bartlett to donate to a memorial scholarship set up at south plains college. To help someone else begin their law enforcement career.

Law enforcement officers from across the country are expected to be in town to pay their respects.

Pastor Stephen Cox with Trinity Church said there is a lot of work being done to help prepare for Friday’s services.

“We are setting up all of our overflow areas and then various law enforcement agencies are here looking at routes for traffic and looking at the ways they will be able to honor Josh,” Cox said. “As far as the church, we are making sure that we have enough seating available and that we have everything the family needs to feel loved and cared for Friday morning.”

Sgt. Bartlett attended Trinity as a child, and it’s one of the largest sanctuaries in town. The church loves law enforcement and those who lay their life on the line for us.

Bartlett spent nine years working for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. He was the assistant commander of the SWAT team. He also served our country in the army, serving two tours in Iraq.

Sgt. Bartlett leaves behind a wife and four children.

The Lubbock Police Department asked that the public watch the funeral via livestream so more law enforcement officers can attend.

You can watch the livestream on our website or the Resthaven website.