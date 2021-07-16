Governor approves lowering of flags in honor of Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LEVELLAND and LUBBOCK — Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the lowering of flags to half-staff in Lubbock County to honor the loss of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett. Bartlett lost his life in the line of duty Thursday while LCSO was assisting Levelland Police with a barricaded subject.

The following is a letter from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to County Judge Curtis Parrish:

Dear Judge Parrish:

In response to your request and pursuant to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code and Title 4 of the U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. § 1 et seq), flags of the State of Texas and the United States of America at all Lubbock County buildings, facilities, and offices may be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of Lubbock County Sheriff Sergeant Josh Bartlett, who was killed in the line of duty. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on the day of the latest funeral service, once it is set by the family. Individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other political subdivisions and entities in the surrounding area and region may fly flags at half-staff for the same period as a sign of honor and respect.

The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Bartlett family during their time of grief. I urge all Texans to remember and honor of Sgt. Bartlett’s public service to the State of Texas as a dedicated law

enforcement professional.

Respectfully,

Greg Abbott

Governor

