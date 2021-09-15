BREAKING NEWS: Levelland man indicted in Hockley Co. grand jury for capital murder charge

LEVELLAND, Texas– A Levelland man was indicted by a Hockley County grand jury Wednesday for a capital murder charge connected to the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

Officials confirmed the indictment Wednesday after Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the grand jury spent hours deliberating the case.

Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was already charged with capital murder for an armed, deadly standoff with officers in Levelland on July 15. Soto-Chavira was also indicted for attempted capital murder for the shooting and serious injury of a second officer.

Police in Levelland requested help from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team in the 1100 block of 10th Street. While officers were switching positions, Soto-Chavira opened fire, according to an arrest warrant filed in state court. Levelland PD Sgt. Shawn Wilson was critically injured and spent several days in a Lubbock hospital.

Bartlett was shot and killed, and multiple officers were shot.

At the conclusion of the incident, Soto-Chavira was also shot and taken to a Lubbock hospital. He was later held at the Lubbock County Detention Center and was eventually transferred to the Hockley County Jail. As of Wednesday he remained there on a $500,000 bond.

During a press conference, District Attorney Angela L. Overman said she would seek the death penalty. She also said more charges were in the works.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.