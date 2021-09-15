BREAKING NEWS: Levelland man indicted in Hockley Co. grand jury for capital murder charge

LEVELLAND, Texas– A Levelland man was indicted by a Hockley County grand jury Wednesday for a capital murder charge connected to the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Bartlett.
Officials confirmed the indictment Wednesday after Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the grand jury spent hours deliberating the case.
Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was already charged with capital murder for an armed, deadly standoff with officers in Levelland on July 15. Soto-Chavira was also indicted for attempted capital murder for the shooting and serious injury of a second officer.
Police in Levelland requested help from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team in the 1100 block of 10th Street. While officers were switching positions, Soto-Chavira opened fire, according to an arrest warrant filed in state court. Levelland PD Sgt. Shawn Wilson was critically injured and spent several days in a Lubbock hospital.
Bartlett was shot and killed, and multiple officers were shot.
At the conclusion of the incident, Soto-Chavira was also shot and taken to a Lubbock hospital. He was later held at the Lubbock County Detention Center and was eventually transferred to the Hockley County Jail. As of Wednesday he remained there on a $500,000 bond.
During a press conference, District Attorney Angela L. Overman said she would seek the death penalty. She also said more charges were in the works.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.