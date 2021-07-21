LPD gives details on Friday’s procession for fallen LCSO Sgt. Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department will host a procession for Sgt. Bartlett following the 10:00 a.m. funeral Friday.

According to LPD, the procession will exit the east parking lot of Trinity Church, travel south to the westbound access road of Loop 289 and stay on the access road, and travel north on Indiana Avenue to 19th Street. It will then turn west on 19th Street, where it will travel to Frankford Avenue. The procession will then turn north onto Frankford Avenue and turn into Resthaven Cemetery near the north end off Frankford.

Cars in the procession will be directed to enter through the west parking lot entrance off of Elgin while cars for the procession will be lined up facing the east in single line format, according to LPD.

Image provided by the Lubbock Police Department.