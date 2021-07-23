Lubbock community ‘Backs the Blue’ in memory of Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Lubbock, Texas — First responders from all over the state gathered Friday morning in Lubbock, Texas, for the celebration of life for Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

Sgt. Bartlett was laid to rest today at Resthaven cemetery. It was a sad day for many as they lined up along the street as the procession took place.

People who stood along the street shared how they felt about the services that took place today.

“It’s pretty sad–sad to see anyone lose a life and especially if it’s someone that’s there to protect others. I feel like with everything that cops have gone through, it’s nice to show them support,” Bader Chouceir, a student at Lubbock Christian University said. “They’re literally out there too. They are sacrificing their lives so we can live, and they are out there to help us–support us, and they need that. They just need that support.”

Sgt. Bartlett is gone but will never be forgotten. He was a member of the Lubbock community and a family member of society.

“No greater love at the man but to lay down his life for another. And that is exactly exemplifies what Josh was,” Lori Rhodes with the Lubbock Soccer Association said.

Law enforcement officers should know they are appreciated and would always have a community to lean on.

After the services, H-E-B and Boots and Badges partnered up in giving back to all first responders. The two provided fresh food and a place to change clothes.

H-E-B and Boots and Badges said they are committed to supporting law enforcement any way they can.