New details on deadly shots fired: Soto-Chavira shot while officers traded positions, warrant said

LUBBOCK, Texas– Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday on multiple charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.

An arrest warrant for capital murder revealed more details on what led to the death of a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy after Soto-Chavira barricaded himself in a home in Levelland in the 1100 block of 10th Street last week. This prompted a SWAT standoff between multiple law enforcement agencies.

A total of five law enforcement officers were wounded, including LCSO Sergeant Josh Bartlett, who was later pronounced dead at Covenant Levelland. Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was critically wounded and was still recovering Wednesday. The other three law enforcement officials were treated and released the same day.

According to the warrant, officers had first arrived on the scene and attempted to speak to Soto-Chavira. He made it clear that he had no intentions to cooperate with law enforcement.Soto-Chavira fired at police and they returned fire.

This is when Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia immediately requested the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT to help assist.

When LCSO SWAT began relieving Levelland officers, Soto-Chavirz opened fire again, shooting Sergeant Detective Shawn Wilson in the head, LCSO Sergeant Josh Bartlett in the neck and a third officer in the hand, according to the warrant.

Once Soto-Chavira was apprehended, he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.