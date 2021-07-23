U.S. Veterans stand for Sgt. Bartlett, place flags for his procession

LUBBOCK, Texas — Among the crowd gathered to pay their respects were United State veterans from across the country.

Departments and agencies from across Texas and even some from over state lines attended to show their respects. Sergeant Bartlett was also an army veteran. Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander, Benny Guerrero was among the mourners to honor the Sergeant’s life.

“He’s our community hero. This guy served on the battlefield earning a purple heart and coming here fighting evil in the our community and what a great hero,” Guerrero said.

United States Air Force Honor Guard, Philip Edward Barns said the flags around the outside of the church were placed there by veteran volunteers.

“Those flags are put out by the patriot guard an organization that helps veterans honor the veterans with their flags,” Barns said.

Not long after the service began, the veterans collected all the flags and relocated them closer to Resthaven Funeral Home for the procession.

“One thing families understand and all veterans we make sure we still have their backs,” Barns said. ”We’ll be there to honor them and give them the glory they deserve because they are all American heroes.”