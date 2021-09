LEVELLAND, Texas – Officials in Hockley County scheduled a news conference for Wednesday evening.

Omar Soto-Chavira was previously arrested for capital murder. An arrest warrant accused him of shooting and killing Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT Sergeant Josh Bartlett on July 15. The LCSO was in Levelland to help police with an armed standoff with Soto-Chavira.

