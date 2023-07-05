WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone officially takes over as the chairperson of the Big 12 Board of Directors.

She succeeds Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, whose two-year term expired June 30, and she will also serve a two-year term. This comes as Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the Conference’s Board of Directors executive committee appointments and formation of an Athletics Directors executive committee on Wednesday.

Joining Livingstone on the Board executive committee is University of Kansas chancellor Doug Girod as vice-chair, and Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen as secretary/treasurer. Their appointments are through the 2024-25 season.

To assist the Commissioner in providing timely AD feedback on significant matters, the Big 12 Conference says Yormark has formed the Conference’s first AD executive committee. The three-person group consists of the AD’s current chairperson, and the next two appointments in the annual chairperson rotation. This season’s AD executive committee consists of Oklahoma State athletic director and ’23-24 chair, Chad Weiberg, along with future chairs Travis Goff, University of Kansas (’24-25), and Jeremiah Donati, TCU (’25-26).