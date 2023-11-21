LUBBOCK, Texas — The day before Thanksgiving is often called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drunksgiving” due to the high amount of alcohol consumed and the increase in alcohol-related crashes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sergeant Johnny Bures told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday there is an increase in intoxicated drivers on Texas roadways during the holiday season.

“If you are going to a party, please plan ahead and be responsible. If you’re hosting a party, make sure that your friends and family that are leaving [are not] intoxicated,” Sergeant Bures said.

Dustin, a bartender at Fast Eddie’s, told EverythingLubbock.com they “definitely see an uptick” in business around Thanksgiving. Dustin explained the influx in buisness stems from people coming home for the holidays.

According to Dustin, Fast Eddie’s protocol for preventing intoxicated driving is not allowing patrons have more than three drinks per hour. The three drink rule applies to shots not just cocktails or beer.

Dustin also said Fast Eddie’s will provided Ubers/Lyfts for patrons who are took drunk to get home. While Fast Eddie’s can not take keys away from a patron they will call Lubbock Police if they actively try to drive under the influence.

The Lubbock Police Department provided the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com in regard to drunk driving during the holidays.