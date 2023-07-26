Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 26, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas– Natalie Reyna, the girlfriend of David Cochrane,19, who was killed in a drunk driving crash on July 1, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday about the person David was and her plans to honor him going forward.

Reyna said Cochrane was young man who had a “contagious laugh and a really bright smile.”

“I constantly say he would come go into a room full of [11] strangers and come out with like 11 new friends,” Reyna said.

Cochrane was killed after his motorcycle was hit by 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca in the 3200 block of Quaker Avenue on Friday. Apodaca was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $35,000 bond.

According to Reyna, it was raining that night so her and Cochran spent the night playing with their new cat “Gizmo.” After the rain stopped, the two went for a short walk which led to Cochrane deciding to go for a ride on his motorcycle.

Reyna said she had concerns about the safety of Cochrane’s motorcycle but knew how much he loved it. Reyna texted Cochrane that she made it home and he responded with “okay baby.”

Later that night, Reyna said she heard about the accident and noticed that it was David’s bike in the photos. She rushed to the hospital with her mother and was told “his injuries were as bad as they could get.”

At the hospital, Reyna sent another text to David in the hospital to tell him she was praying he’d pull through. Before David passed, she was able to say her final goodbyes and let him know “it was okay for him to go.”

More than four weeks after the crash, Reyna revealed how she felt about the man who took David’s life.

“I just want him to know that [he] took a young man that barely got a chance to live,” Reyna said.

Reyna decided to start a team for the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving walk in downtown Lubbock on August 5 to help make a “bright situation” after the devastating loss.

“[I] definitely encourage people to walk with us, just because you’re taking a stance again, something that affects millions of families, like so many families around not only just in Lubbock, or in Texas, but across the nation,” Reyna said.

If you would like to join Reyna’s team or donate to MADD click here.