Beef ‘O’ Brady’s offers employees $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the race to get vaccinated continues, more companies have started offering monetary incentives for their employees to get the shot. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Lubbock is among the latest to do so.

“It’s probably the best way to make Lubbock a safer place in general,” said Micah Sparks, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s owner.

The Beef ‘O’ Brady’s franchise is giving employees $100 gift cards to their choice of Walmart, Target or Amazon if they get fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

“We’re not requiring the vaccine or anything like that, but it is a great incentive for them to make the decision on their own,” said Sparks.

Employees said the incentive is helping influence them to get vaccinated.

“I thought about getting it myself, but this is a push toward me wanting to get it,” said Mandi Butts, morning bartender at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.

Butts said she and her fellow employees are grateful their boss is looking out from them and the community.

“For him to do something like that, cause like that comes out of his pocket, so I think that’s really awesome for him to kinda push us towards the right direction to keep us healthy, keep all of us safe, keep our customers safe, that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Butts.

The incentive is already working.

“We’ve already had three employees turn in their vaccine cards so I’m pretty pumped about that — in two weeks,” said Sparks.

Sparks said the most important part of it all is prioritizing the health and safety of both guests and employees.

“Encouraging our employees to get vaccinated I think is a monumental step to returning towards normalcy,” he said.

Now, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s hopes others will follow in their footsteps.

“We’re hoping that this will encourage others to provide an incentive to their employees too,” said Sparks.