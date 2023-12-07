LUBBOCK, Texas — On Dec. 2, one of Texas Tech’s biggest fans, Joyce Arterburn, passed away at 90-years-old. Arterburn was one of the founders of the Texas Tech High Riders, a spirit organization that supports women’s sports, starting back in 1976. She was still cheering alongside them even in her last weeks.

“She and her husband both were just staples for women’s athletes,” Head Coach for Texas Tech’s Women’s Basketball Team, Krista Gerlich said. “She was in the stands at one of our recent games and she couldn’t make it down to the court after the game was over because of the stairs, but she made sure that someone came and told me that she was there.”

Coach Gerlich remembers Arterburn as joyful, kind and encouraging. She was Gerlich’s teacher in college and supporter throughout her years as a Texas Tech basketball player and coach.

“When I played, she and her husband would make little goodie bags for our team with candy and you know little baked goods,” Gerlich said.

Arterburn, or Mrs. Art, was not just one of Texas Tech’s biggest fans, but she was also a mentor and friend to many, according to Gerlich.

“She just showed so many ways to be a good friend, whether it’s dropping a note, whether it’s giving a bag of candy, or just making a phone call and encouraging you,” Gerlich said.

The Lady Raiders basketball team is planning to honor Arterburn at their basketball game on Jan. 6.

“I think it will mean so much to her and her family to see a big presence of highlighters and former players and athletes and even just colleagues,” Gerlich said. “Her spirit and her generosity are so important to Texas Tech Athletics.”

Arterburn’s celebration of life memorial service is on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. It will be held at the First Baptist Church at 2201 Broadway.