LUBBOCK, Texas – A new subdivision is in the works from Betenbough Homes. They’re calling it “Harvest” as it will be a farm-themed neighborhood with nearly 2500 homes at 1585 and 179 in Wolfforth.

The unique part of this subdivision is that it will have no alleys, which actually has more pros than cons.

Dustin Eggleston, the Director of Line Strategy for Betenbough Homes, said there really isn’t one main reason to have a no-alley neighborhood; there are several advantages, which is why it’s becoming more common in the Lubbock area.

He said, “We’ll usually find that people do not always maintain alleys. Well, this can lead to overgrowth, and over time can become an eyesore. So we find that no alleys are more aesthetically pleasing.”

He added that there is a sense of enhanced safety as alleys are more likely to be a place of crime.

No-alley neighborhoods are more common across the state of Texas, just newer to the Lubbock area. Brenda Haney, the Director of Solid Waste, said these neighborhoods get dump trucks on the street where they can avoid obstacles like power lines and fences.

Eggleston explained, “We’ve been collaborating very closely with the city of Lubbock and the city of Wolfforth on this effort. We’re trying to roll this out in a way that is not a strain on their resources.”

While the pros outweigh the cons, he did add that there are concerns about trash pick up since it is a newer concept to the area.

He said, “Trash service will be two containers in which people fill up and roll out to the street with coordination from the city and in which the city will pick up.”

They are anticipating September closings for the new subdivision. To find out more information, you can visit their website.