UVALDE, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a Wednesday news conference about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said.

Several of those on the stage reacted to the interruption. This included Senator Ted Cruz, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make [it] a political issue,” McLaughlin said.