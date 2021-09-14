“Better Together” training to help first responders deal with mental health situations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department put together a new training, Better Together, today. The training was given a federal grant to help first responders better asses with calls dealing with mental health.

This is the first year for Better Together and is presented in two parts, the first being educational, and the second is discussing scenarios.

“This training is a cross-agency training–it’s between Lubbock Police Department, Sunrise Canyon, EMS, Covenant and University Medical Center.” Lt. Misti Snodgrass with the crisis intervention team with Lubbock Police Department said.

Lt. Snodgrass said the more they understand the regulations of someone else, the better they can do their job and serve the community.

“We developed a training…. to discuss what the best option, what’s the worst option and the best-case scenario,” Snodgrass said.

Officials said this training is a great opportunity that can provide the most assistance in giving back.

“The big focus of the training is how we can provide a collaboration and provide services to the people of Lubbock who do struggle with mental health concerns and mental health issues,” Booby Carter, Director of diversion programs at StarCare, said.

Chad Curry, the training chief with United Medical Center’s EMS, said their goal is to get individuals healthy and back to where they have the desire to get a job and be a part of society and be a participant in that.