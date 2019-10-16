Big 12 Conference fines Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt for statement of Red Raider’s double overtime loss at Baylor

The Big 12 Conference announced on their Twitter page that they issued a $25,000 fine to Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for his statement after the Red Raider’s overtime loss at Baylor.

The conference released the following statement:

“The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter.”