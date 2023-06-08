LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Friday morning. The expansion means Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games will be held in Mexico.

The announcement said the Big 12 Mexico’s debut will be in December of 2024. It will be a men’s and women’s basketball matchup between Kansas and Houston in Mexico City at Arena CDMX.

“Additionally, the Big 12 will explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey, starting in 2026,” the Big 12 said. “This would be the first bowl game ever held in Mexico.”

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark.

See the full announcement from the Big 12 below: