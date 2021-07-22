Big 12 meeting to discuss Texas, OU situation

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech had no comment on Wednesday when news broke that the University of Texas and Oklahoma University reached out to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) about joining the league. Then, on Thursday, CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd tweeted, “Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation.”

Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 22, 2021

The Associated Press (AP), following up on an article first published by the Houston Chronicle, reported, “The two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.”

Texas and OU both issued brief statements that were neither confirmations or denials.

“It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12,” the AP reported. “This would be catastrophic for the Big 12,” sportingnews.com added.

Oklahoma State was openly opposed to the idea on Wednesday. And Texas A&M was also opposed because it prefers to be the only SEC team in Texas.

It’s not clear what would happen to the eight remaining schools of the Big 12 if Texas and OU were to exit.