GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Big Spring man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Glasscock County Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at 1:34 p.m., 16 miles southeast of Midland. Terry Jack Smith, 66, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to DPS, Smith was driving west in a Mack Truck on State Highway 158. After the truck’s tire had a blowout, the truck veered across the highway and rolled into a field.

According to the crash report, Smith was not wearing a seatbelt. Road conditions were listed as clear and dry.