HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one teen dead and two others injured late last week.

According to a crash report, around 10:00 p.m. on April 22, troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the 181 A exit ramp of Interstate 20. Investigators said the 18-year-old driver of a GMC truck exited the interstate onto the ramp at an unsafe speed which caused the truck to veer off the road and skid.

As the truck rolled, troopers said the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released, was ejected from the vehicle. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver and another passenger were also taken to the hospital and are said to be stable. Troopers said it is unclear if any of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.