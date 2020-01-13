Bodies of fallen first responders to return to Lubbock Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — The bodies of Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill are scheduled to return to Lubbock from the office of Tarrant County Medical Examiner on Monday evening.

Lubbock Police are asking well-wishers to arrive near the office of Lubbock County Medical Examiner, 4434 South Loop 289, by 5:30 Monday evening. LPD said the public can park in the Health Sciences Center parking lot nearby. Police said the westbound access road from Quaker to the ME’s office will be shut down to traffic as the bodies are brought back in a procession.

The anticipated time of arrival for the procession is between 6:00 and 6:30 pm. Funeral plans were still being finalized as of Monday afternoon.

Reyna and Hill lost their lives in the line of duty on Saturday morning. They responded to a crash along Interstate 27 in North Lubbock. While on scene, they were then struck by a vehicle in a subsequent collision.

Firefighter Matt Dawson was critically wounded in the same incident. He was said on Sunday to be showing improvement at University Medical Center.