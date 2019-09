LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and other first responders were called to a field near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kent Street Monday morning. Someone reported finding a body in a field. The call came before 9:15 a.m.

EverythingLubbock.com has a photojournalist in route to get more information. Please check back for updates.

App users can CLICK HERE for the latest version of this story.