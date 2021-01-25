Body found in Hale County, but not officially tied to missing woman

HALE CENTER, Texas — Traci Boston, 61, was listed officially as of Monday as a missing person by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Corey Lee Webster, 26, was a person of interest.

Webster was arrested on January 21 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence (human corpse). So far, DPS said the corpse in question, found in Hale County, has not been officially identified.

Boston’s pickup truck was reported stolen, DPS said, and Webster was arrested when he was found driving it. A missing person poster on social media indicated Boston was last seen December 18 in Plainview.

Webster was held on a $100,000 bond for the tampering charge and $50,000 for the UUMV charge. He remained in the Hale County jail as of Monday.

