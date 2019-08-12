Body found in Hockley County, believed to be missing man Jeffrey Duffey

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey has been missing from Anton since last month, and his family and law enforcement are concerned for his well-being. (photo provided by Duffey’s family)

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Monday morning, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released information about a body that was found on Sunday morning. HCSO believes the body is that of Jeffrey Lynn Duffey.

Duffey was reported missing on July 22. A statement from HCSO said a shotgun was found in a field on Saturday evening. That in turn led to a further search and discovery of the body.

HCSO believes that no crime was committed in Duffey’s disappearance, however, the case remains under investigation.

Image provided by Hockley Co. S.O.

Image provided by Hockley Co. S.O.

The following is a statement from HCSO:

Human Remains Recovered in Northern Hockley County

Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the 4000 block of Fisher Road in northern Hockley County related to the discovery of a firearm in a field on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at approximately 8:00 PM. Family members searching the area for Jeffrey Lynn Duffey, who was reported missing on July 22, 2019, were looking in the area and discovered the shotgun and notified law enforcement personnel.

Investigators responded to assist in a further search of the area and during the search human remains were discovered. Personnel from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, Lamb County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Rangers were involved in the investigation and recovery, and worked into the early morning hours on the scene.

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, investigators returned to search the area to complete the search with the assistance of cadaver dogs, and the used an unmanned aerial vehicle to survey and map the overall location.

“At this time there is no positive identification of the person found, however the location and circumstances are consistent with the individual being Mr. Duffey. We have been in contact with his family and they are aware of the status of the investigation,” commented Sheriff Ray Scifres.

The remains were released to South Plains Forensic Pathology for further analysis and identification. There are no indications that the circumstances of Mr. Duffey’s disappearance, and of this recovery, are related to a criminal act. However, the investigation into the matter will continue and more information will be released when it becomes available.