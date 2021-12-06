Body found in San Gabriel River identified

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A body found in the San Gabriel River in Milam County has been identified.

The body was identified as 55-year-old Christi Warwick Coufal, of Cameron.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday morning about a missing person, and an investigation was underway. The Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a body found 15 miles away in the

Authorities said this case is being investigated as a a homicide, unless evidence determines another outcome.

Source: Milam County Sheriff’s Office