TAHOKA, Texas– The Tahoka Police Department revealed the identity of the body that was found on Saturday in the 1400 block of North 6th Street.

According to the press release, officers responded to the area and found the body of Claudia Gail Davis, 50, in the middle of the road. Tahoka PD said the medical personnel arrived to provide medical aid but Davis was pronounced dead.

Tahoka PD said the case would be investigated as a homicide alongside the Texas Rangers.