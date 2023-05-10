LUBBOCK, Texas — The body of Deborah Sue Agnew Williamson was exhumed on Wednesday to obtain DNA evidence, her sister, Liz Flatt told EverythingLubbock.com. Debbie Sue was 18 years old when she was stabbed to death in front of her South Lubbock home on August 24, 1975.

Debbie’s body was found by her husband, who had been at work at the time of the murder. More than 47 years after Debbie’s death, her killer has not been identified.

Flatt said details were limited as of Wednesday, but Debbie’s family hopes that results from the DNA profile could be ready to shed light on her case in approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

“It took a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Flatt said. “I cannot thank [the Lubbock Police Department] enough.”

The Lubbock Police Department released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com:

“At the request of family members, an exhumation warrant was executed on May 10th in an effort to obtain a known DNA profile for Mrs. Williamson and to follow up on additional investigative questions. The exhumation is a reminder that this case is still being actively investigated by the Lubbock Police Department and is a testament to the dedication of the men and women who make up the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.”

Debbie’s family thought they finally had an answer in 1984 when serial killer Henry Lee Lucas made a confession, but it was proven to be false. Lucas later recanted his story, as he was known for making false confessions at the time.

Flatt said she is grateful for the work of LPD Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, Sergeant Justin Anderson, Metro Special Crimes Unit, the District Attorney’s office, Forensic Specialist Whitney McClendon, Sanders Funeral Home, Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park and victim advocate Pam Alexander-Schneider.

“So many people were involved in making this happen today from Lubbock community,” Flatt said.

Flatt said she hopes this DNA evidence will hold her sister’s killer accountable. If you know anything that might be important to the case, call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.