HOBBS, New Mexico — Bodycam footage and a 911 call, obtained by EverythingLubbock.com affiliate Yourbasin.com, showed the moments after 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., was stabbed in the back in on July 10.

His mother, Mary Johnson, is accused of stabbing Bruce, who later died of his injuries.

Bruce Johnson, Jr., image provided by family

Johnson also stabbed herself, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office said, and was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. On July 21, she was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. She was transferred to the Lea Detention Center on July 28.

In the 911 call, Bruce’s father, Bruce Johnson, Sr., told dispatchers that Mary stabbed Bruce Jr. and then stabbed herself in the chest.

According to court records, Bruce’s father said he woke up when he heard his son screaming. He said he found him with a knife in his back.

According to the 911 call and bodycam footage, it was not clear what happened to the knife Mary stabbed herself with.

A family member spoke with Yourbasin.com and said Bruce Sr. has been in constant contact with Mary since July 10.

In the 911 call, Bruce Sr. told law enforcement Mary was mentally ill and she would not take her prescribed medications.

Mishelle Curry-Wilson, Mary’s daughter and Bruce’s sister, told EverythingLubbock.com that in January, Mary told several people she was not taking any of her medications.

Curry-Wilson also said dozens of reports of abuse and violence were made to police in Oklahoma and New Mexico before Bruce’s death.