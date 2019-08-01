Bolton’s Oil Change selling to Take 5 Oil

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Charles Bolton on Wednesday to discuss the recent sale of Bolton’s Oil Change to Take 5 Oil.

Bolton said he sold his six oil change businesses to Take 5 and will lease out the properties to the corporate company taking over.

He said the name will change from Bolton’s Oil to Take Five Oil, and they have 90 to 120 days to make that name change. Bolton added that he expects it to be sooner.

He was never looking to sell when Take 5 first approached him, so he originally said no.

However, about eight or nine months ago Take 5 approached Bolton again. He said it was the right time and right opportunity, so he decided to make the deal.

Bolton told EverythingLubbock.com that he wasn’t retiring any time soon, because he will still be managing other businesses, including all of the Bolton’s gas stations.

Bolton said he truly just thought selling to Take 5 was a great opportunity.