MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000.

David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission Police Department on charges of indecency with a child.

Investigators told ValleyCentral that a 6-year-old girl’s mother reached out to police because her daughters told her that a relative identified as Munoz “had been been touching them inappropriately.”

“The mother stated that she entered the bedroom of the 6-year-old victim, who was having a conversation with her 9-year-old sister,” said Jorge Rodriguez, public information officer for the Mission Police Department. “She overheard them say that debating if they were going to tell her mother of what happened or not.”

The mom continued with the questioning, and the 9-year-old sister disclosed that Munoz “had been touching them inappropriately,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez said the 6-year-old confirmed what the 9-year-old had told the mother.

“[And she] added that Nathan had been taking pictures of her legs with a cell phone,” Rodriguez told ValleyCentral.

On Oct. 28, a forensic interview was conducted between investigators and the 6-year-old girl, who told authorities that Munoz “would hug her from behind and slide his hands underneath her shorts and touch her private parts,” Rodriguez said.

On Monday, the Mission Police Department executed an arrested warrant issued for Munoz.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Mission police also executed a search warrant at Munoz’s home.

Munoz, a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of his charges and an internal affairs investigation, according to ValleyCentral archives. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has been a deputy sheriff since 2017, officials said.

The sheriff’s department issued no details about the allegations Monday.

“We will provide full cooperation to other law enforcement agencies investigating any allegations of our employee’s misconduct,” stated a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office news release regarding the arrest. “We will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve.”