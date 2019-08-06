Bonnen admits he said “terrible things that are embarrassing”

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen emailed all members of the Texas House on Tuesday with a message entitled “I’m sorry.”

Bonnen admitted he said “terrible things that are embarrassing.”

In late July, political activist Michael Q. Sullivan claimed Bonnen and State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock offered him media credentials in exchange for targeting certain Republicans as not conservative enough.

Sullivan claimed he was given a list of 10 representatives who should be targeted during primary election season.

Dustin Burrows (Nexstar/Staff)

Bonnen denied the charge in early August. But then, Sullivan said he secretly recorded a meeting between himself, Bonnen and Burrows which happened at the capitol on June 12.

Sullivan threatened to release the audio “in whole or in part” unless Bonnen and Burrows recanted, as Sullivan described it, “false claims.”

Also in early August, the Lubbock County Republican Party demanded the release of the entire audio.

On Tuesday, Bonnen’s email to house members called for the release of the entire audio.

“Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal,” Bonnen said.

Burrows has remained silent.

Below is a copy of the email.

I’m sorry

Today at 1:54 PM

Dear Members,

I’m sorry. I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake.

I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.

Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal.

I have reached out to many of you, and I want to visit with all of you. I hope I have the chance to apologize to you personally.

I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.

-Dennis