Boots and Badges put on second annual ‘Adopt A Family’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Boots and Badges of the South Plains put together their 2nd annual ‘Adopt A Family’ to help first responder families all throughout West Texas.

Boots and Badges is a nonprofit organization that hosts many events throughout the year to kick off the ‘Adopt A Family’ event. They start by asking the whole community to submit nominations of first responder families.

“We award West Texas first responders and their families to kind of help them out during the holidays and all nominations are anonymous,’ Aaron Cristan, Boots and Badges of the South Plains, said.

Cristan said nominations are gathered online as individuals will nominate a first responder family with kids 12 and under. Then as a whole organization they vote on the families.

“The nominees are notified by one of our board members that they’ve been nominated. And then they go to building blocks in which we have gift certificates for undisclosed amounts where they, the families, get to pick whatever toys they want for their kids,” Cristan said.

Paul Cimino, owner of Building Blocks of Lubbock, said he was first approached by a regular shopper who is also a member of Boots and Badges and was asked to team up for the ‘Adopt a Family’ event.

“Our contribution really is little. We’re honored that Boots and Badges would ask us simply to open up our stores, to these these wonderful people that that have given so much,” Cimino said.

Cimino said that no child should ever be without a toy especially on Christmas morning.

“The nominated families come in just like any other people looking for toys for their kids at Christmas time. We let them shop at their pace, or we can help them pick out stuff. Boots and Badges gives them the economic freedom to spoil their kids for Christmas after making a huge sacrifice,” Cimino said.

Boots and Badges hopes to have more nominations and children next year. If you would like to help for the ‘Adopt A Family’ event you can visit Boots and Badges.