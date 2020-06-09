Boy dies Tuesday after accidental shooting in Central Lubbock, victim identified

Updated for name of victim and a brief police statement.

CORRECTION: Gregory Sanchez and Manuel Rodriguez are not related to each other.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The boy who was shot Monday night in the 1700 block of 22nd Street died on Tuesday, police said. Officers were called prior to 7:00 p.m. for what the police front desk described as an accidental shooting.

Police publicly identified the victim as Manuel Rodriguez, 15.

Gregory Rene Sanchez, 18, was arrested late Monday night for abandoning or endangering a child. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Lubbock Police issued the following statement shortly after this story was initially published.

Fatal Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of 22nd Street just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was taken to UMC where he later died from his injuries.

This case is still under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.