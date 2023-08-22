LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock students are back in classrooms and while going back to school after summer can be exciting for them, it can also be stressful.

When students go back to school, a lot of them deal with things like bullying, overloaded schedules, test anxiety and lack of sleep. A lot of parents, like Prim Naegele, hope for tips on how they can relieve this stress for their kids.

Naegele is a mom of three and all of them are getting back into their school routines.

“In summer we try to stick with the routine to some extent. But we get pretty lax, and I think getting back into the sleep schedules, the homework schedules, the extracurricular activities; suddenly your calendar goes from pretty open to just completely packed,” Naegele said. “Learning to juggle it all, and keeping the kids engaged but not overwhelmed — it’s a fine balancing act.”

Naegele is not the only parent looking for ways to help herself and her kids with the stress.

This is why Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosted Sarah Wakefield. She is an adolescent psychiatrist invited to speak at the Lubbock Women’s Club on Tuesday. Wakefield brought some answers to parents.

Wakefield hoped parents would walk away from the discussion “knowing that there’s no hard and fast rules about how it has to be done.”

“What we want to do is facilitate healthy communication and healthy lifestyle choices for the future,” Wakefield said.

Among other things, Wakefield told the parents that getting a full-night’s sleep, taking brain breaks from school and helping kids to navigate change is good. It helps them to de-stress from the school day.

However, she said one of the most important things parents can do is just check in with their kids often — especially if they notice something is off.

“I think that’s really important to be aware of and then facilitate that conversation,” Wakefield said. “‘Hey I noticed this. Can you tell me what you think that was about?’”

Wakefield said this shows the kids they have someone that is there for them.

“When parents do start reaching out and saying like, ‘Hey, I’m here for you. Do you need anything?’ It sends the message that you’re not alone,” Wakefield said.

Naegele said she plans to take this advice home and hopes other parents do too.

“I hope it brings a sense of calm to both the kids and the parents knowing that maybe there’s a new game plan that they can come up with,” Naegele said.

Wakefield stressed that every kid is different and there is no perfect way to parent. She also added that it’s important for parents to give themselves a break, too.