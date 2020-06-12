Brazil leads UK in coronavirus deaths

BRAZIL — Brazil now has the second largest cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

Brazil’s health ministry reported 909 new deaths Friday for the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 41,828

The new fatalities reported by Brazil push the death toll ahead of the one reported by the United Kingdom’s government, which Friday reported 41,481 total COVID-19 deaths.

However, the UK Office of National Statistics has reported a COVID-19 death toll of 50,413, a number that remains above the corresponding tally in Brazil.

Brazil also reported 25,982 new virus cases, bringing the South American country’s total to 828,810.

