Breaking news, Sonny Cumbie will be the new Texas Tech offensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech spokesman confirmed Monday night that Sonny Cumbie will be named the Red Raiders new offensive coordinator. The Cumbie name will sound familiar to many Red Raider fans. He has been both quarterback (2000–2004) and an assistant coach/co-offensive coordinator (2009–2013).

He led the nation in passing yards his senior year with Texas Tech. He comes to Texas Tech from TCU where he has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Cumbie picks up where offensive coordinator David Yost leaves off. Yost was let go at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.