1 person and K-9 officer shot in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

LPD and a suspect engaged in a pursuit that ended at 42nd street and Avenue N where the suspect shot a K-9 officer. One of the police officer’s returned fire, striking the suspect, LPD said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LPD.

Both the K-9 officer and the suspect are expected to be okay and no other officers were injured according to LPD.

Right now police are looking for 3 more individuals involved.

The story is still developing and will be updated as more information is received.