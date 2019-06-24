LPD: Bicyclist involved in Sunday crash dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Police Department:

Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist that occurred Sunday, June 23, at 10:33 p.m.

Through the initial investigation, 56-year-old Benjamin Martinez was traveling westbound on a bicycle as he approached the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Emory Street. A pickup was turning and collided with the bicyclist.

Martinez sustained serious injuries and was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced deceased. There were no other injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Related story: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash