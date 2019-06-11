Children hospitalized after school bus crash in Bailey County

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a school bus crash at the intersection of TX-214 and CR-1028 in Bailey County around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the crash also involved a truck tractor semi-trailer that collided with bus as the bus was trying to turn.

Approximately 10 elementary school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a DPS statement. The statement also reported all students were transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment.

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was notified at 2:20 p.m. today of a school bus crash in Bailey County that involved a truck tractor semi-trailer. The crash occurred at the intersection of TX-214 and CR-1028. DPS Troopers responded to the scene and are currently investigating the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation a Muleshoe ISD school bus was traveling north on TX-214 preparing to turn west onto CR-1028. A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer was traveling north on TX-214 behind the school bus. The driver of truck attempted to pass the bus as the driver of the bus was turning west onto CR-1028. Approximately 10 elementary school students were on the bus at the time of the crash. All students were transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the truck was also transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries his unknown at this time.

UPDATE: From DPS as of 7:17 p.m.:

There were 9 children on the bus. 8 of 9 children were treated in Muleshoe with minor injuries. One child was transported to UMC hospital in Lubbock with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the truck was transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Editor’s Note: DPS released a revised statement correcting the number of children who were taken to the hospital.