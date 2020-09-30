Country Music Legend Mac Davis passes away Tuesday evening

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND.. 78-YEAR OLD LUBBOCK NATIVE MAC DAVIS passes away Tuesday night after a heart surgery left him critically ill in Nashville, Tennessee.

Davis was born and raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School, and moved to Atlanta for college. He wrote songs like “Baby don’t get Hooked on Me” and “Texas in my Rearview Mirror”, but also wrote songs made famous by Elvis Presley including “In the Ghetto” and A Little Less Conversation.” Davis also was named the 1974 ACM Entertainer of the Year.



Davis’ Manager Jim Morey posted the following Tuesday evening on Facebook,

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis. He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody.

Mac has been my client for over 40 years, and more importantly.. my best friend.

He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor.

When there was a tough decision to be made he often told me “You decide.. I’m going to the golf course!”

To quote from his song I Believe in Music..

“I could just sit around making music all day long

As long as I’m making my music ain’t gonna do nobody no harm

And who knows maybe I’ll come up with a song”

And he did…time after time.”

The West Texas Walk of Fame not only honors Mac Davis, but it is also on Mac Davis Lane. And he said it himself when he wrote “Texas in my Rearview Mirror”, “And when I die you can bury me in Lubbock Texas in my jeans.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mac’s family and friends.

