LPD: Arrest made in Friday Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Detren Ward, 17, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Maria Isabel Cervantes on June 7th.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Friday, Lubbock police officers responded to a report of a gun fired inside a home in the 1600 block of 58th Street. Officers located Cervantes inside the home with life threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the home to immediately begin an investigation into the shooting. Over the last several hours, detectives have continued to collect statements and evidence.

Based on information gathered through the initial investigation, Ward was arrested and charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony.

Both Cervantes and Ward live in the home where the shooting occurred and detectives were advised they were in a dating relationship.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation by the Metro Special Crimes Unit, a joint partnership between the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

