Breaking News

Update: LPD reopens east & westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Monday morning

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 06:17 AM CST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 09:03 AM CST

Update: As of around 7:15 a.m., Lubbock Police reopened all lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Officers remained in the area. 

Lubbock Police closed down the east and westbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Loop 289 early Monday morning. 

This closure includes the flyover from the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp onto the South Loop 289. 

LPD said it's unclear how long the closure could last, so drivers are asked to use an alternate route on their morning commutes. 

