Update: LPD reopens east & westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Monday morning
Update: As of around 7:15 a.m., Lubbock Police reopened all lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Officers remained in the area.
Lubbock Police closed down the east and westbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Loop 289 early Monday morning.
This closure includes the flyover from the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp onto the South Loop 289.
LPD said it's unclear how long the closure could last, so drivers are asked to use an alternate route on their morning commutes.
