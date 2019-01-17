LPD responds to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the area of 27th Street and Slide Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the street.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

LPD crash investigators were sent to the scene.