Breaking News

LPD responds to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 09:59 PM CST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 09:59 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the area of 27th Street and Slide Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the street. 

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

LPD crash investigators were sent to the scene. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected